Wilcox, Bernetta Kaye



age 69 transitioned to her Heavenly home on January 5, 2025 where she met her grandsons Charles K. Moore III and Korwyn K. Moore and her parents Willie and Georgia Wortham. She was an employee of The United States Postal Service, an alumni of Central State University Class of 1999 and a proud graduate of Theodore Roosevelt High School Class of 1973. Affectionately known as "Kaye" she was a member of Calvary Missionary Baptist Church. Cherishing her memories are her daughters Vikkalynne Abdullah, Kelee Wilcox, Dyronna Wilcox Ray (Michael) and Brittney Jones (Rob). Fourteen grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, two siblings, and one brother-in-law, two nieces and two nephews and an abundance of family and friends. Ecclesiastical Services will be held at Calvary Missionary Baptist Church. Her Wake will be held Friday, January 24, 2025 from 4 o'clock until 6 o'clock. Her Homegoing Celebration begins Saturday morning, January 25, 2025 at 11 o'clock (H.H. Roberts Mortuary)



