WILCHER, Earl

WILCHER, Sr.,



Pastor Earl D.



Age 78, of Germantown, OH, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 2, 2022, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Franklin, OH, on September 17, 1943, to the late Leona (Guthrie) and



Joseph Wilcher. Brother Earl graduated from the Baptist



Bible College in Springfield, MO. He began shepherding his flock for five years at Mound Baptist Church in Oldfield, MO. He then served the Hillview Baptist Church in Dickson, TN, for 20 years, and retired from Carpenter's House Baptist Church in Germantown, OH, after 20 plus years of service. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Dale Wilcher. Pastor Earl is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Sue L. (Bishop) Wilcher; 2 sons Earl David (Kelly) Wilcher II, and Chad (Stephanie) Wilcher; his daughter, Lesa (Dr. Ryan) Maenpa; 7 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren + 1 on the way; his brother, Joe (Carolyn) Wilcher; 2 sisters, Geri Young and Sharon (Joe) Sullivan; numerous nieces and nephews. While on a Philippine's Missionary trip, Earl fell in love with Adiel (Pamela) DeTorres and their sons Maron and Nathan ~ and adopted them in spirit. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at the Carpenter's House Baptist Church, 93 Worthington Dr., Germantown, OH, where the Funeral Service will follow at 12:00 p.m., with Dr. Roger D. Green and Pastor Mike Williams officiating. Burial will be at Germantown Union Cemetery. Pastor Earl would like everyone who reads this to join him in Heaven. You can know you will see him in Heaven by using this plan of salvation: 1) Admit you are a sinner, in need of a Savior: a) Romans 3:23 "For all have sinned and come short of the glory of God". b) Romans 6:23 "For the wages of sin is death..." Believe that Jesus is God's son and died to pay for our sins. c) Romans 6:23 ...but the gift of God is eternal life, through Jesus Christ, our Lord." d) Romans 5:8...while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us." 2) Confess. 1 John 1:9 "If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just to forgive us our sins, and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness." If desired memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project or to Carpenter's House Baptist Church. Dalton Funeral Home, Germantown serving the family. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net.

