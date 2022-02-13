WIILIAMS, Bruce

WILLIAMS, Bruce



Age 71, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, February 5, 2022. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, February 17, 2022, at Prayer Garden COGIC, 600 Shiloh Springs Road, Dayton, Ohio 45415. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to the THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.

