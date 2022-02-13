Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

WIILIAMS, Bruce

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

WILLIAMS, Bruce

Age 71, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, February 5, 2022. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, February 17, 2022, at Prayer Garden COGIC, 600 Shiloh Springs Road, Dayton, Ohio 45415. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to the THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
NEWKOLD, Julia
2
BRINSLEY, William
3
DAVIS, Cynthia
4
DREW, Edna
5
Amburgey, Rebecca
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top