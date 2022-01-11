WIESMAN, John "Jack"



Age 86 of Centerville, passed away on January 7, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Norma, of 56 years, children: Laura (Greg) Senkiw, Ken (Jen) Wiesman and Vicki Wiesman. Grandchildren: Nicole, Ryan, Paige, Kara and Kristen Senkiw; Maggie Dundon and Grayson Wiesman. Also survived by a brother, Charles (Amelia) Wiesman and a sister, Barbara (Jerry)



Kendall. Preceded in death by parents, John and Thelma Wiesman. He graduated from Chaminade High School in 1953 and from the University of Dayton in 1957. He was employed at Ledex Company, Danis Construction, and Huber Development before opening his own real estate office. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at St Charles Borromeo at 10:30am on Thursday, January 13, 2022. Friends and family may visit from 9:30am-10:30 am on Thursday, also at church. If attending services, masks will be required due to the pandemic. In lieu of flowers, contributions to a charity of your choice or Hospice of Dayton. Arrangements entrusted to Westbrock



Funeral Home.

