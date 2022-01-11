Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

WIESMAN, John

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

WIESMAN, John "Jack"

Age 86 of Centerville, passed away on January 7, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Norma, of 56 years, children: Laura (Greg) Senkiw, Ken (Jen) Wiesman and Vicki Wiesman. Grandchildren: Nicole, Ryan, Paige, Kara and Kristen Senkiw; Maggie Dundon and Grayson Wiesman. Also survived by a brother, Charles (Amelia) Wiesman and a sister, Barbara (Jerry)

Kendall. Preceded in death by parents, John and Thelma Wiesman. He graduated from Chaminade High School in 1953 and from the University of Dayton in 1957. He was employed at Ledex Company, Danis Construction, and Huber Development before opening his own real estate office. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at St Charles Borromeo at 10:30am on Thursday, January 13, 2022. Friends and family may visit from 9:30am-10:30 am on Thursday, also at church. If attending services, masks will be required due to the pandemic. In lieu of flowers, contributions to a charity of your choice or Hospice of Dayton. Arrangements entrusted to Westbrock

Funeral Home.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
HIME, Glenda
2
HAWK, Everette
3
GRIEVE, Carlton
4
BANE, Gregory
5
NAPIER, Gregory
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top