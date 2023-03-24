Wiesenmayer, Elzworth

Wiesenmayer, Jr., Elzworth ""Chet""



Dr. Chet Wiesenmayer passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on March 20, 2023 in Huntersville, NC. Chet was born to the late Majel and Elzworth Wiesenmayer in Wapakoneta, OH, on August 13, 1942. He was raised in Ohio and attended The Ohio State University, receiving a bachelor of science degree in microbiology in 1964. Later that year, Chet married his beautiful bride Barbara. They were known affectionately to friends and family as the "Wedding Cake Couple" for their model of faithful love and devotion. Chet then attended The Ohio State University College of Medicine and received his M.D. degree cum laude in 1968. After graduation, he completed a one-year, rotating internship at Mt. Carmel Hospital in Columbus, OH. Following his internship, Chet served as the medical officer aboard the fleet ballistic missile nuclear submarine U.S.S. Nathanael Greene. He finished his naval commitment at the U.S. Naval Hospital in Charleston, SC. Moving back to his home state, Chet joined the Bryan Medical Group in family practice in Bryan, OH. In 1972, he returned to Mt. Carmel Hospital for specialty training in obstetrics and gynecology. In 1975, Chet joined Oxford OBGYN in Oxford, OH. He faithfully served Oxford and the surrounding communities for almost 40 years before his retirement in 2011. While in practice, Chet brought over 7000 babies into the world. He and his wife Barbara raised their 3 daughters during their time in Oxford. Outside of work, Chet was an avid sailor and also enjoyed model railroading and listening to his favorite music. Chet spent his retirement days on Lake Norman in Mooresville, NC, with his greatest love - his family. He taught his children and grandchildren a love of the water with many boat trips, skiing and sailing lessons, sunsets on the dock, and yacht club days. A member of the Lake Norman Yacht Club, he participated in numerous regattas and enjoyed supporting the Special Olympics' sailing program. Chet spent many afternoons riding in his Mustang convertible and earned the nickname the "dog whisperer" for his wonderful connection with his many dog "grandchildren." He is survived by his beloved wife, Barbara Wiesenmayer; his three cherished daughters Laura (Joel) Plunkett, Kim Wiesenmayer, and Kristen (Chris) Senvisky; his dear grandchildren Sydney, Erika, Lance, Ethan, Ireland, George, and Graham; and his loving siblings, Robert (Shirley) Wiesenmayer, Jeannine (Marvin) Zwiebel, and Janet (Kent) Shacklett. Even while we grieve his loss, we take comfort in the many lives he touched and the footprints he left behind. Services will be held privately by the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association, McCullough Hyde Memorial Hospital OB Department (Oxford, OH), or Levine Dickson Hospice House Huntersville. The Wiesenmayer family is under the care of Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.KepnerFH.com.

