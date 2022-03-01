WIEDEMANN, Marilyn



Age 87, went to be with the Lord on February 24, 2022. Preceded in death by her husband Ray; son Greg; four brothers; and two grandsons. She is survived by her children Sharon Rode, Bruce (Jennifer) Wiedemann, Lori (Mark) Brown, and Doug (Heather) Wiedemann. She is the beloved sister of Marian Lawson and Judy Carty. Marilyn also leaves behind 7 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 3rd from 10 am until time of funeral service at 11 am at Brough Funeral Home, 102 S. 2nd St., Miamisburg. Interment to follow at Dayton National Cemetery. Visit www.broughfuneral.com for more info.

