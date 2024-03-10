Wicklund, Susan Chakrian



Passed away on March 2, 2024. She's survived by her husband Lloyd (Skip), her sons Allen, Kent, Brett and her grandchildren. Also, survived by her sister Carol Warner and her husband Wynn Warner. She received her degree from Miami University in Art Education and taught art in K through 12 and with her husband owned "Contemporary Galleries" European furniture store and "Inspaces" office and residential furnishings business. The Celebration of Susan's Life is scheduled to take place at Routsong Funeral Home on March 11th, 2024, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at 2100 E. Stroop Rd, Kettering, Ohio 45429. A final farewell will occur March 12th, 2024, at 11:00 am at Routsong Funeral Home followed by her being laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery. For complete condolences and remembrances, please visit www.routsong.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com