Whitt, Coyan

Coyan Dale Whitt, 81, passed away peacefully on April 9, 2024. He is survived by his children Michael (Angelina) Whitt and Debra Trick; grandchildren Lauren, Avangeline, Sarah, Taylor; great granddaughter Sophia and brother Calvin Whitt. Dale was preceded in death by his wife Jenetta Sue Whitt, parents Vester and Katherine Whitt and sister Glenda Rudd. COYAN or as many knew him by (Dale) was a devout man whose faith was evident in his everyday life, often sharing passages from the Bible. Dale was a devoted husband to his wife Jenetta and a loving father to his two children, Debra Trick and Michael Whitt. Despite dedicating most of his time to his 25+ year career at General Motors, Dale found solace and joy in his passion for woodworking. Whether he was crafting canes, purses, or statues, Dale's artistic talents shone through in his unique designs, bringing delight to those around him. During his free time, Dale could often be found in his signature attire of a black hat, shirt, jeans, and boots, immersed in nature. Whether he was tending to his yard, exploring the woods, or operating his bobcat, Dale was always on the lookout for new inspirations for his woodworking projects. Over his 81 years, Dale touched the lives of many and his absence will be deeply felt by his family and all who knew him. Public visitation will be held at Newcomer Funeral Home (3380 Dayton Xenia Rd.) on Friday, April 19th 2024 at 12:00 pm with funeral service to follow at 1:00 pm. He will be laid to rest next to his wife at Byron Cemetery.



