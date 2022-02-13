WHITFORD, Gloria



87, of Kettering, Ohio, passed away on February 1, 2022. She was born on May 15, 1934, in Jaysville, Ohio. Gloria was



preceded in death by first



husband James Merritt; her



second husband of 42 years Carl Whitford; mother Lavina Hittle (Dempsey); father



Marvin Marshall; and step-father Robert "Bud" Dempsey. Gloria is survived by sister Marsha (Tony) McFall; sons Douglas (Carol) Whitford, Robert (Beverly) Merritt, Ronald (Sheila) Merritt, and Roger (Reeta) Whitford; grandchildren Laura (Nathan) Poore, Zach Whitford, Shannon Merritt,



Brandon Whitford, Lauren (Bryce) Hodges, Mitch Baker,



Miranda (Donnie) Merritt, and Alex Merritt; great-grandchildren Lucas Whitford, Oliver Whitford, Danielle



Merritt, Brayden Mercer, Rowan Mercer, Krew Hodges, and Kolby Hodges. Gloria was a beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who always placed her family first. She especially adored her grandchildren and great grandchildren with a love like no other. Gloria had a very special



relationship with her mother Lavina, whom she shared a sisterly like bond. Gloria really enjoyed gardening and animals, and spending time with family. Funeral services will be held at 10 AM on Friday, February 18, 2022, at Newcomer Funeral Home, Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd., Kettering, OH.



Visitation to be held at 9 AM on Friday until the time of



service. Gloria will be laid to rest at Woodland Cemetery in Dayton, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Gloria to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton.

