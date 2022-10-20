WHITFIELD, Denise



Passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 16, 2022. She is survived by her devoted husband Billy Whitfield, her loving children Charity Whitfield and Chad Whitfield and her loving granddaughter Christina Whitfield. Memorial Service on Saturday, October 22, 2022. Family will receive visitors at 11AM, services at 12PM at Valley of Peace MBC, 4201 W Hillcrest Ave., Dayton, OH. HHRoberts.com.

