WHITESELL, Abby

WHITESELL (Hawley),



Abby



103, of Centerville, passed away peacefully Thursday, December 1, 2022, at Bethany Lutheran Village. Abby was born April 9, 1919, the daughter of Albert and Henrietta Hawley of Eaton, Ohio.



Along with her loving husband Lloyd, she is preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Alberta Gibson; her daughter, Nancy Reinke; and her son, Jeffrey Whitesell.



A wonderful mother, she will be missed by her surviving children, William Whitesell, Joyce (Joe) Hoffman; and son-in-law George Reinke Sr. She also leaves behind her beloved grandchildren, Marcy (Steve) Lisle, Melinda (Greg) King, Melissa (Scott) Turner, George (Kelly) Reinke Jr., Jennifer (John) DiNino, Jason (Amanda) Hoffman, David (Lisa) Whitesell, Philip (Nicole) Whitesell, Chad Whitesell; 17 great-grandchildren; and two great-great granddaughters.



Lloyd and Abby were high school sweethearts whose true love and commitment to one another set an example for their family. Together they flourished throughout Lloyd's time in the Navy, raising their four children, and the founding of Lloyd's company in Dayton. They traveled the world, spent winters in Ft. Lauderdale, raised and raced thoroughbred horses, golfed, played a great game of cards, and enjoyed their large family and many friends. Abby was a true lady. Over a lifetime that spanned 103 years, she always exhibited grace, kindness, hospitality, faith, and joy. Abby graduated from Eaton High School and Christ Hospital School of Nursing in Cincinnati. She was a member of Fairmont Presbyterian Church and the Dayton Country Club.



Her family will welcome visitors on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, from 12:00 to 1:00PM at Newcomer Centerville Chapel (820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd Dayton, Ohio 45459) where a memorial service will immediately follow, beginning at 1:00pm. Her final resting place will be at Centerville Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice of Dayton (hospiceofdayton.org), in Abby's memory.



