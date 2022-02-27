WHITEHURST,



James Gregory "Greg" Whitehurst, 70, of Springfield, passed away February 25, 2022, at Springfield Regional Hospital. He was born March 12, 1951, in Springfield, the son of James A. and Louise A. (Smeltzer) Whitehurst. Greg had served in the Army National Guard. He was retired from the Springfield City Public Works Department. Survivors include his two daughters, Brandi (Kelly) Sekerhurst and Ashley (Kevin) Warren; three grandchildren, Joplin Sekerhurst, Izabella Hall, and Karter Warren; sisters, Cheryl Caudillo, Karen Miller, Lisa Wilder, and Billie Brown; numerous nieces and nephews; and lots of friends and loved ones. He was preceded in death by his brother, Steven Whitehurst, and his parents. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at



