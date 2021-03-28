WHITED, Robert William "Rob"



Age 77, born September 18, 1943, passed away peacefully Monday, March 22, 2021, with his family by his side. Bob was born and raised in Dayton, Ohio, to Robert H. and Ruby Whited.



Preceded in death by Robert and Ruby Whited, daughter Cristi Whited; in-laws, Kneisley and Dorotha Smith, and his beloved aunt Jeannette.



He leaves to cherish his memory devoted wife, Carolyn (Smith) Whited; daughter, Kelly (Mark) Wogoman; granddaughter and pride and joy, Blake Wogoman; grandson, Jared (Sara) Wogoman; great-grandson, Brooks Wogoman; brother, Jim (Kathy) and family of Winterhaven, Florida; brother-in-law, Mike (Kathy) Smith and family of Brookville, Ohio; best friends through life, Bob Slouffman and family, Joe Cassano and family; The Gonzalez Family, and his amazing Select



Industries family.



Bob graduated Beavercreek High School in 1961. Married to his high school sweetheart Carolyn (Smith) Whited, December 17, 1961. They would have celebrated 60 years of marriage this year. Bob began his toolmaking career as an apprentice at International Tool in 1961. With the support of his mother and father (also successful in the tooling industry) he went on to start his own tool shop, Select Tool & Die in January 1970. Select, today, is still family owned and operated in Old North Dayton 51 years later by his daughter Kelly and son-in-law Mark Wogoman. He has started and had his hands in many successful business dealings in the manufacturing industry here in Dayton, South Texas and Mexico. When he was finally able to slow down from the business, he enjoyed his love for old wooden boat restoration and spent time boating and fishing at Indian Lake. One of his prize boats "Beemer" named after his granddaughter Blake was well know all over the lake and in the local wooden boating world.



Bob would not want you to mourn his loss, but to celebrate the good times and successes all have had with him in life and in business. And, maybe raise your glass and say,"Here's to It".



The family would like to thank the amazing staff at Randall Residence of Tipp City and the wonderful care from his Heartland Hospice nurse, Melissa and their team. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations can be made to



Alzheimer's Association of Dayton or Heartland Hospice of Dayton. Arrangements have been entrusted to FRINGS AND BAYLIFF FUNERAL HOME, 327 W. Main St., Tipp City, Ohio 45371. Online condolences may be expressed at



