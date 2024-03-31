White, William

White, William Richard

William Richard White Jr., age 47, of Seymour, TN, formerly of Dayton, OH went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 28, 2024. Willie was a truck driver for XPO Logistics in Knoxville. He had a great sense of humor and loved to make people smile. Willie was a loving husband, father and friend and spent as much time with family and friends as he possibly could. He was preceded in death by parents, Rick and Deborah White; sister, Melanie White. Willie is survived by his wife of 15 years, Kendra (Howard) White; 2 children, Kaden and Kayleigh White; numerous family and special friends. The family will receive friends Saturday April 6, 2024 from 2-4 p.m. at Berry Highland South Funeral Home, 9010 E. Simpson Road Knoxville, TN Condolences may be offered at www.berryhighlandsouth.com

