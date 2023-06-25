White, Melissa A.



Melissa A. White, age 62, of Fairborn, passed away peacefully, June 20, 2023, at Hospice of Dayton. She was born January 12, 1961, the daughter of the late William E. Christensen and Carol L. (Marshall) Christensen in Xenia, OH.



Melissa was a longtime member of Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church in Fairborn. She enjoyed reading, bird watching, and feeding the squirrels. Melissa was a sports fan but especially cherished the Cleveland Browns, each season. Family was also important and she enjoyed her family vacations.



She is preceded in death by her parents; and brother; Eric. Melissa is survived by her two children; Jesse White (Candace), Brian White (Stacie), four grandchildren; Jeilyn, Quintin, Ashton, Ella, four siblings; Nan Christensen, Mark Christensen, Amy Gilbert, Carrie Christensen who was her Best Friend, Caregiver and Angel on Earth, as well as extended family and friends.



Specials thanks to her Doctors and Nurses and Hospice for their care and to everyone for their thoughts and prayers this past year. May God Bless you all.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday June 27, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. at Mary Help of Christians Church, 954 N. Maple Avenue, Fairborn, 45324. The family will receive friends from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service. Burial to follow at Fairfield Cemetery, Fairborn. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to either the American Cancer Society or Hospice of Dayton. Condolences can be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.



