WHITE, Margaret A.



Age 86, departed this life 02-12-22, A graduate of Hamilton HS in 1954. Preceded in death by parents Elmore C. Moneace and Estella Deloach Moneace; brothers Lincoln Moneace, Levester Moneace; sisters Opal Settles, Grace Bankston,



Martha Murray, Betty Harrison and Jeweline Rivers. She joined Valley Grove MBC in 1966 and was active there and in her community. A retiree of Sears after 26 years of service. Survived by sister, Vera Ellis, Southfield, Michigan; three daughters Kimmily Beard of



Middletown, Ohio, Therese Jackson of Cleveland, Ohio, and Jennifer Jackson-Howard (Sherman) of Dayton, Ohio; A host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other family and



loving friends. Visitation 11 AM, Thursday, February 17, 2022, at H. H. Roberts Mortuary, services to follow at 12 PM.



Interment Greenwood Cemetery, Hamilton, OH. Services will be streamed-https://www.facebook.com/HHRobertsDayton/ MASKS ARE REQUIRED.



