WHITE, Marcus Edward



45, of Miamisburg, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on February 24th, 2023, after suffering a massive stroke on January 31st, 2023. Marcus was born December 24th, 1977, in Dayton, Ohio, to Ercel and Danny White. He graduated from Miamisburg High School in 1996 and was a CNC Machinist for Nuvasive in West Carrollton. He was an avid Notre Dame Football fan and loved riding his motorcycle. He had a love hate relationship with video games. He enjoyed playing golf and up until his death he was adamant that Joe Biden was in fact, not his president. His younger brother Randy stated, "My big brother was a beast of a man, and tough as nails. Out of all of the siblings he and I fought more than anyone. I drew the big guy on the fight card too. I am thankful I got to be with him for one last fight and man he brought it. My pop pop told me he's gone to be with the Lord. So while you're waiting, big brother, get the cage ready and we'll throw down when I get there." He was preceded in death by his father, Danny Ray White in 1987, Paternal Grandfather Carl Edward White in 1982, cousins Jamie and Danielle Schneider in 1995, Grandfather Larry Trochelman in December 2007, and his niece Rayna Danielle White on May 15, 2010. He is survived by his son Korey Marcus White, parents Ercel and Tom Trochelman, paternal grandmother Beatrice Eaton, maternal grandparents Floyd "Pop Pop" and Lela "Grandma" Carpenter, Grandmother April Thomas, siblings Nick White (Corrine), Randy (Ashleigh) White, Danny (Kara) White, Melinda (Jarrett) Newport, and Tori Trochelman (David), numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends including the Zoo Crew. Marcus' viewing will be held on Thursday, March 2nd, from 11:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. with the funeral following directly after. Both will be officiated by Reverend Raymond Brown and will be held at the Newcomer Centerville Chapel located at 820 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Dayton, OH, 45459. We will lay him to rest following his service at Springboro Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, feel free to make a donation in Marcus' name to the Wounded Warrior Project as this was a cause that was important to him. Rest in peace, Pooh Bear. Momma will see you again someday.

