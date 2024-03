White, Lillian



Lillian White, age 97, of Dayton, OH, departed this life Friday, March 22, 2024. Graveside service 10 am Thursday, April 4, 2024 at Dayton National Cemetery, 4400 W Third Street, Dayton, OH. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com