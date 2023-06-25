White, Leona

White (Alford), Leona



age 75, of Dayton, Ohio, a shining light in our lives, passed away June 19, 2023, Funeral service will be held 11 AM, Friday, June 30, 2023 at Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 3375 Pastor S.N. Winston Way (formerly W. Siebenthaler Ave). Visitation 10-11 AM. Entombment West Memory Gardens. HHRoberts.com



Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

