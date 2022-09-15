WHITE, Joan Elizabeth



Age 90 of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family on September 12, 2022. She was born on January 28, 1932, to Bernard and Theresa (Zettler) Moss. Before she married and began a family, she worked at Western and Southern in Hamilton, Ohio. She belonged to the Ross Seniors, a social club that she enjoyed being a member of. She was also a longtime member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church. Surviving children are her seven daughters, Shirley (Greg) Guenther, Connie (Larry) Ogg, Theresa (Dave) Robinson, Brenda Ewing, Mary Jo Simmons, Julia White, Jennifer (Dale) Whittaker; three sons, Luther White, Chris (Sherry) White and Barry (Cathy) White. She also leaves behind her sister, Carol Moss Lawson. Not only was Joan blessed with a large family of 10 children, she was also blessed with 40 grandchildren, 89 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, William L. White, her parents, sister Rita Moss Payne, brother Robert Moss, grandchildren Jeremiah Johnson, Jaxon Simmons and Katherine Wullenweber, great-grandchildren Kenyon Smith and Ayla Lykins. Joan will be remembered for her loving and giving nature and her deep faith in God and the Catholic Church. She did fight the good fight and finished the race and heaven gained another angel when she passed. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Visitation will be held at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 3350 Chapel Rd., Shandon, Ohio, on Saturday, September 17, 2022, from 10:00 AM until the time of Mass at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow in St. Aloysius Cemetery, Shandon. If desired, memorials may be made to Serve City, 622 East Ave., Hamilton, OH 45011 or to the National Kidney Foundation. Online condolences may be made at



