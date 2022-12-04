WHITE, Jason R.



Age 35, of Hamilton, passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022. Jason was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on April 9, 1987, to Richard T. White and Jeannine (Carbary) White. He was educated in the Hamilton City School District.



Jason is survived by his children, Kaitlyn Marie White, Linkin White, Colton White, and Layla White; his brothers, Corey (Brandi) Finch, Christopher (Chelsea) White; his father, Richard T. White; his grandmothers, Linda Nickulis and Eleanor Carbary; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, other family and friends. Jason was preceded in death by his mother, Jeannine White; his son Layten White; his great-grandmother, Margaret Cox; his grandparents, Joseph Weber White, Martha Marquise White, and Charles "Chuck" Carbary.



A celebration of life will be held at Pohlman Lanes, 954 Pyramid Hill Blvd., Hamilton, Ohio, on Saturday, January 21, 2023, beginning at 1:00 PM. www.browndawsonflick.com.

