WHITE, Henry

Obituaries
1 hour ago

WHITE, Henry F.

Age 74, of Miamisburg, passed away Jan. 29, 2022. Henry was a Vietnam Veteran serving in the U.S. Air Force. He was a proud member of Assembly of God Royal Rangers. Henry is survived by his wife Teresa (Crum) White; 2 sons, William

(Stephanie) White of Miamisburg, Kenny White of Cincinnati; sister Norma Sue Weidenheft of Dayton; brother Ralph Dale White of Luck, WI; 4 grandchildren, Morgan White, Tiffany Higgins, Raegan Higgins and Nathan White. Funeral services will be Wednesday Feb. 2, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Miamisburg

Assembly of God Church, 530 N. 6th St., Miamisburg, OH 45342 with Pastor Dustin Renz officiating. Burial will be at 1 p.m. at Royal Oak Memorial Park Cemetery, Brookville, OH, after the services. Visitation will be Tuesday evening 5-7 p.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to National Royal Rangers Ministries, 501 N. 9th Street, Miamisburg, OH 45342. Arrangements Sanner Funeral Home, West Carrollton.

Funeral Home Information

Sanner Funeral Home Inc

800 S Alex Rd

West Carrollton, OH

45449

