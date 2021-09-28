WHITE, Grace B.



On Friday, September 24, Grace B. White passed away at the age of 90. She was preceded in her heavenly journey by her husband of 72 years,



Vernon White. Grace was born to George W. and Lena French on August 26, 1931, in Berea, KY. After her marriage to



Vernon in 1948, the couple moved to Ohio and settled in Carlisle where they raised 2 daughters and a son. Grace lived an active life. She helped Vernon build a successful business while also working as a head cashier at Carlisle schools until her retirement. No job, however, was more important than that of devoted wife. When Vernon suffered a major stroke in 2005, Grace cared for him at home until it became necessary to move him to Carlisle Manor. Even then she continued to care for him by going twice daily for his remaining 5 years, visiting and feeding him. Her love and care for Vernon exemplified what a marriage should be. Grace was "full of talent, fun, wisdom, and sassy spunk." She was an active participant in the school, church, and community. Her joys included traveling, card clubs,



performing with the Franklin Ding-a-Lings, cooking, cleaning, sewing, but most of all she loved time spent with family and friends. Grace is survived by her children, Sandy (Richard) Chamberlain, Mike (Kim), and Teresa; grandchildren, Mark Chamberlain, Erin Lelle, Amber, Amanda, and Bryan White,



as well as 7 great-grandchildren. A celebration of life will



be held Thursday, September 30, at 11am at Carlisle



Community Church with burial to follow. In lieu of



flowers, donations can be sent to Hospice Care of



Middletown. Fond memories and expression of sympathy may be shared at www.anderson-fh.com for the White family.



