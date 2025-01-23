White, Gaythal O.



Gaythal Odell White, 94, of Springfield, Ohio, departed this life Friday, January 17, 2025, at the Ohio State University Medical Center located in Columbus, Ohio. She was born July 16, 1930, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Ralph A. and Ruth A.(Mifflin) Turner. "Gay" as she was affectionally called by her family and friends, was a member of St. Rapheal Catholic Church in Springfield, Ohio. She retired from the Mercy Medical Center after an active career as an EEG Specialist. She started her EEG career at Kohler Hospital, in New York, where she made valuable contributions in that field. She brought those valuable skills tothe Mercy Medical Center located in Springfield, Ohio. Prior work includes, her being a nursery schoolteacher while her husband William E. White was stationed in Japan, during the Korean War. A nursery and kindergarten school was built for her to teach the military children located on the base. Returning to the USA, she headed the Medical Central Supply Department, located in Pennsylvania. She leaves to cherish her memory, her loving and devoted daughter, Lolita R. White-Glover of Hempstead, Long Island, New York; her grandson, Dorian R. Glover and his wife Linda of Long Island, New York; her sister, Betty J. Grimes, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her former husband, William Edward White; parents, Ralph and Ruth Turner; her brother, Orville Lee Turner, and her sister, Allene Hill. Mrs. White was one of the original organizers of the Gammon House, the Underground Railroad Museum in Springfield, Ohio. Visitation is Friday, January 24, 2025 from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 12 noon in the Robert C. Henry Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com



