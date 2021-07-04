WHITE, Edward Lee



Born September 5, 1935, passed away June 30, 2021, at Kettering Medical Center. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Marcella J. White; 2 sons, David L. White (Kathey) and Michael J. White (Jan); daughter Shellie L. Sweeterman (John); brother Rev. Jay White, Sr. (Shirley); along with 9 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Rev. Roger A White; mother Anna C. White; brother Raymond White; and sister Betty Wells. Edward served proudly in the U.S. Navy followed by a 60 year career in the insurance business becoming a Chartered Life Underwriter and a Chartered Financial Consultant. He was a member of Patterson Park Church, the Antioch Shriners, and Masonic Lodge (St. John). Edward was a consummate joke and story-teller who always enjoyed a shared laugh with everyone he met. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who will be missed by his family and friends. Visitation will be 12-2pm, Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills Chapel with the Funeral Service to begin at 2pm. Burial in David's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shriner's Hospital for Children,



www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/ohio. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com

