WHITE, Edna



Age 91, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday,



August 3, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am,



Wednesday, August 18th, 2021, at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 3375 W. Siebenthaler Ave.,



Dayton, Ohio 45406, with Rev. Samuel N. Winston officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery.


