WHITE, Claude Baker

Age 94, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at Germantown Pike of Church of Christ, 4310

Germantown Pike, Dayton, Ohio 45417, with Minister

Roger Henderson officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements

entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave.

