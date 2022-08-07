WHITAKER, Nina F.



Born Sept. 29, 1944, to Hobert and Melda (Scott) Wolford in Phelps, KY. She graduated from Springfield South High School in 1962 and attended Sinclair Community College. She married Samuel F. Whitaker, in 1963. She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church Council and president for two years. Nina was a sales designer at Ethan Allen furniture retiring after 22 years. Nina and her husband owned and operated several businesses in the Dayton area. They were members of Westwinds Village, Bradenton, FL. and Turtle Creek Harbor Yacht Club, Florence, IN, where they spent their summers for many years and enjoyed boating, golfing and the company of many friends. She is survived by her husband of 59 yrs. Samuel, son Gregory M. (Susan Baker) of Cleveland, daughter Paula M. (Joe) Hutsell of Englewood, sister Wanda Sue (Steve) LaRouche, sisters-in-law Pauline Schutte, Carolyn Sue (Larry, Sr.) Timmons, brother-in-law George (Patricia) Whitaker. She was predeceased by her parents, sister Patricia (Blake) Hill, brothers Frank Wolford, Emery (Kathy) Wolford and brothers-in-law Daniel A. Schutte, Robert H. (Rosann) Whitaker. On Aug. 18th, visitation will begin at 10:30 AM followed by a memorial service at 11:30 at Zion Lutheran Church, 1500 Broadway, Springfield, Ohio. Interment at Ferncliff Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Leukemia Society. Much appreciation and thanks to the Dayton Cancer Center, University Hospital Seidman Cancer Center, Cleveland, Ohio, Cleveland Clinic Taussig Cancer Center Cleveland, Ohio. Ferncliff Funeral Home and Crematory is handling the arrangements. Messages for the family may be left at www.FerncliffCemetery.org.

