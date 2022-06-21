WHEELOCK, Dian Kay



75, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Friday, June 17th, 2022. Dian was born on August 16th, 1946, in Dayton, Ohio, to parents Delmar and Beatrice Wheelock. She graduated from Belmont High School in



Dayton. A bright student, she elected to continue her education and graduated from the University of Dayton with a Bachelor's of Science degree in Education. Having discovered great joy in nurturing learners of all kinds, Dian decided to further her education and



received a Master's Degree in Teaching, also from the University of Dayton. Equipped with this extensive background in education, Dian embarked on a long, successful career as an English teacher at West Carrollton Junior High. In addition to teaching freshmen, she also enjoyed the role of advisor to the school's Muse Machine program, an educational endeavor that celebrates and furnishes the arts in K-12 schools. Dian was also employed as an instructor with Clark State College. Further, she received grant money from the state of Ohio to assist with various writing projects; she also worked with



Miami University evaluating high school student writing



samples. Following retirement from her distinguished career in education, Dian worked many part-time jobs and



particularly enjoyed her time working in sales at Victoria's



Secret and Jacquard's Jewelers. Having nurtured a lifelong love of learning, Dian was an avid reader, enjoying many



different types of fiction. Despite being a bookworm, Dian was never one to let grass grow under her feet. She had a wide circle of friends near and dear to her heart, and whether it was a night at the theatre or a day out shopping, Dian



adored spending time with her friends. She was a warm-hearted person and always took great care to treat others kindly and respectfully. Perhaps most fond in her heart were her beloved pet Yorkshire Terriers, whom she doted on, though she loved all kinds of animals. Dian was preceded in death by her parents, Delmar and Beatrice Wheelock, her



sister Kris Bertram, as well as many special pets over the years, including Byron the Yorkie. Dian was especially close with her surviving brother Keith Wheelock and his family, wife Robin, and her two nephews Scott Wheelock and Brian Wheelock and their families; as well as her oldest and dearest friend Alvine Wilson. Dian always enjoyed spending the holidays and special birthdays and events with her family, and was



well-known among them for being a truly kind, warm, and approachable woman, who always focused on others rather than herself. She will be greatly missed. The family would like to thank Alvine Wilson and friends Millie and Beth from



Dynamic Senior Solutions for their special attention and care for Dian in the last few years. Services will be held at Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hill Chapel on Friday, June 24, 2022, at 1pm. Visitation from 12pm until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dynamic Senior Solutions, 5600 Kentshire Drive, Suite 205A, Kettering, Ohio 45440,



foundation@dynamicseniorsolutions.org. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

