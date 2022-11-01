springfield-news-sun logo
X

WHEELER, Zoral

Obituaries

WHEELER, Zoral C. "Z"

Of Beavercreek, age 71 returned to his Great Creator on October 20, 2022. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at "The Body Dayton" Church, 4445 Wilmington Pike, Kettering, OH 45440. Visitation for family and friends will be from 2pm to 3pm with a service at 3pm. All condolences can be sent to the family at the following website: www.tobiasfuneralhome.com. Tobias Funeral Home, Beavercreek, is handling the arrangements.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel

3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd

Dayton, OH

45432

http://www.tobias-fh.com

In Other News
1
MASTBAUM, Steven
2
HAMPTON, Dennis
3
ITTEL, Ellis
4
FIELDS, Roscoe
5
Yerian, Larry
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top