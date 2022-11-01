WHEELER, Zoral C. "Z"



Of Beavercreek, age 71 returned to his Great Creator on October 20, 2022. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at "The Body Dayton" Church, 4445 Wilmington Pike, Kettering, OH 45440. Visitation for family and friends will be from 2pm to 3pm with a service at 3pm. All condolences can be sent to the family at the following website: www.tobiasfuneralhome.com. Tobias Funeral Home, Beavercreek, is handling the arrangements.

