WHEATLEY, Jackie L.
Age 85, of Dayton, passed away September 19, 2021. He was born August 4, 1936, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Donald M. Wheatley Sr. and Marie Phillips Wheatley. Jack is survived by two brothers: Donald Wheatley Jr. and Larry Wheatley. Jack was a veteran of the U.S. Army and will be laid to rest at
Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements by Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road.
Funeral Home Information
Newcomer Funeral Home - North Dayton Chapel
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH
45424
https://www.newcomerdayton.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral