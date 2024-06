Wheat, Wayne Lee



Wayne Lee Wheat, age 80, of Dayton Ohio, departed this life Tuesday, June 11 2024. Funeral service 12 pm Friday, June 21, 2024 at Phillips Temple Church, 3620 Shiloh Springs Rd, Trotwood, Ohio. Visitation 9 am- 12 pm. Family will receive friends 11 am- 12pm. Entombment Woodland Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at houseofwheat.com.



