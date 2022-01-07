WESTFALL, Douglas Alan



66, passed away on December 14, 2021, at The Ohio State



University Wexner Medical



Center of Interstitial lung



disease. Doug was born on March 29, 1955, in Springfield, Ohio, and was the son of A. Kyle and Helen (Stahler) Westfall. Doug was a graduate of North High School (1973),



received his Bachelor of



Science, Business Management and Administration Degree from Indiana University (1980) and his Master of Divinity from United Theological Seminary (1993). He served in the Army from 1974 to 1976, stationed in Pirmasens Germany. Doug was in the food business for many years before becoming a minister with The United Methodist Church within the West Ohio Conference. Most recently he was in Spiritual Care with Suncoast Hospice serving Pinellas County, Florida. Doug is



survived by his three children, Kasey Marie (Adam) Elliott of Columbus, Ohio, Sally Elizabeth of New York, New York, and Thomas Michael of Columbus, Ohio; his two sisters Persis Ann (Stanley) Ely of Hudson, Florida, and Marlene Kay (John) Hays of Springfield, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his brother and parents. His body was donated to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and his organs were donated to Lifeline of Ohio. A memorial service for Doug's Celebration of life will be held the afternoon of May 20, 2022, at the Springfield Country Club, 2315 Signal Hill Rd, Springfield, Ohio 45504. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Suncoast Hospice Foundation (5771 Roosevelt Blvd, Clearwater, FL 33760 or suncoasthospicefoundation.org) or to support the research of interstitial lung disease



donations can be made to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center – OSU-Allen Pulmonary Fund #317286.

