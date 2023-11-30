Westerfield, Stan



Stan Westerfield, 47, of Springfield, Ohio passed away Thursday, November 16, 2023. He was born March 10, 1976 in Columbus, Ohio the son of Patricia Guy Johnson and Stanley Westerfield. He is survived by his stepmother, Yvonne Westerfield; children, Sinisa Smoot, Trey, Sanai, Angel and Elijah Westerfield; sisters, Michelle, Jackie and Sonjia (Thaddeus); brother, Montee (Diane); special aunt, Angela: special niece, Ceaira and a host of other relatives and friends. Stan was preceded in death by his father, Stanley Westerfield; mother, Patricia Johnson; sister, Patricia Robinson; uncle, Buster and grandparents, William and Mary Seldon. Private services in the Robert C. Henry Funeral Home.



