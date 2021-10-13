WEST, Wilda



Wilda West, 91 of Trenton, Ohio, passed away on October 10th, 2021, while being cared for at Majestic Care.



Wilda was born in Grassy Creek, Kentucky, on April 21, 1930, to Asa and Evelena Lykins. Wilda moved to Ohio in the 1940's graduating from Trenton High School in 1949. Following graduation Wilda worked at Crystal Tissue where she met Gerald West. They married June 13, 1953. They had two children, Gerald L. West (Joanna) and Michael West both of Trenton, Ohio. Wilda was blessed with four treasured grandchildren, Amanda, Alexander, Jessica and Abigail.



Wilda was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Asa, and her sister Gustava. Wilda is survived by her husband, sons, grandchildren, sister Ramona Matthews and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.



Wilda was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, as her family was the most important thing to her.



Visitation followed by the service will be Friday, October 15, 2021, from 11 am to 1 pm at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Ave., Middletown with interment to follow at Butler County Memorial Park, 4570 Trenton-Oxford Rd. Hamilton.

