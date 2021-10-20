WEST, Vernon Earl



Age 81, of Xenia, OH, passed away Sunday, October 10, 2021. Funeral service 12 noon, Friday, October 22, at First United Christian Church, 626 N.



Columbus St., Xenia. Visitation 11 am-12 noon. (Mask



Required). Interment Bellbrook Cemetery, Bellbrook, OH.



Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.

