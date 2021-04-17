X

WEST, Norma

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

WEST, Norma J.

90, of Middletown, passed away on Thursday, April 15, 2021, at Atrium Medical

Center. She was born in Middletown on October 18, 1930, to parents, Guy and Linda Victoria (Short) Duff. Norma had worked in the loan department at Barnitz Bank for many years. She loved animals and enjoyed painting and ceramics. Norma is survived by her daughter, Connie S. West. She was preceded in death by her husband, David L. West;

parents; and sister, Arzella Richardson. Graveside Service will be Monday, April 19, 2021, at 2:00 pm at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum (section 10), 1401 S. Woodside Blvd, Middletown with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. Burial will follow. Memorial contributions may be made to Smiley Paws Cat Rescue, c/o PNC Bank-Middletown, 3359 Towne Blvd., Middletown, OH 45005. Please sign the guestbook at


