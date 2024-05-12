West, Nancy Elaine



Nancy Elaine West, age 75, of Dayton, Ohio, passed into the presence of our Savior on Sunday, May 5th, after a battle with cancer. She was born in Dayton, Ohio, on December 21, 1948, to Virgil West and Hazel (McClain) West. She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Harold West, of Eaton, OH. She is survived by her sister, Judy (West) Benson, her three children and in-laws: Dale & Penny (Childers) Bishop, Scott & Elizabeth Childers, and Steve & Melissa Childers. Also surviving are 13 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren, including Penny's children Aaron Kemp, Ashley Bishop, Krystina (Kemp) Brewer, and Jennifer (Bishop) Ellington; Scott's children Shelby (Childers) Poulin, Sabrina (Childers) Boardman, Sloan Childers, Samantha Childers, and Sadie Childers; and Steve's Children Jessica (Childers) Gullette, Courtney (Childers) Lutes, Jordan Childers, and Caeley Childers. Nancy was adventurous and always on the move, although she spent most of her formative years in New Paris, OH, and raised her family in Lewisburg, OH. Outside of family, her two loves were horses and the ocean, which often took her to locations along the gulf coast in Florida. She worked in various food service roles and as a nurse assistant at Kettering Memorial Hospital in Kettering, OH. She was deeply loved by her family where her enterprising spirit lives on.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com