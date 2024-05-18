West, Lance Edward



May 9, 2024 our well-loved spirited husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle Lance Edward West left our earthly world to take his place in heaven. There he is surrounded by God, his parents Stephen and Fredonia West, his brother Skip West and all his furry friends. Born in Dayton, Ohio and most recently residing in Franklin Township, Ohio. He faced a daunting task of recovering from major back surgery that his heart could no longer endure. He will be forever missed by his wife Vicki McClannan West of 36 years, son Anthony A. West and his wife Stacey; daughter Mariah West Davis and husband William C. Davis; grandsons Hunter, Dylan and fiancé Savannah Meyer, Landyn, Logan, Declan; granddaughters Olivia and Isla; brothers Philip West and wife Linda, Eric West and wife Jeri; nieces Erica Monbeck and Lisa Holt. Our hearts are broken but we put our faith in God that he is now free of all worries and pain. A private family service was held at Baker Hazel & Snider Funeral home. A celebration of his life will happen at a later date. Online memories and condolences can be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com



