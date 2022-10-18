WEST, Deborah



01/27/1951 - 09/28/2022



Celebration of Life will be 2:00pm Saturday, October 22nd 2022, at Parkview United Methodist Church, 3713 Benner Road, Miamisburg, Ohio 45342.



Deborah was born in Dayton to Lewis E. Chaney and Ruth Freeze on January 27th, 1951. She went to school in Beavercreek, Ohio. She married Donald West nearly 50 years ago and they had a love like no other.



Deborah West is preceded in death by her mother Ruth and her father Lewis Chaney and her husband Donald West.



Debbie is survived by her Bonus daughter, Melora Newsome husband Matthew, grandchildren McKenna and Micah. Her brothers, Doug Chaney and wife Barb; Dan Chaney and wife Pam; Dennis Chaney and husband Ralph; Dave Chaney and wife Nancy. There are also many nieces and nephews who are left behind who she truly loved.

