Age 34, of Beavercreek, passed away after a long illness on January 24, 2025. He was born November 20, 1990 in Dayton, Ohio; the son of David and Diana (Kline) West. He is preceded in death by his dad; sister, Susan West; grandparents; and uncle, Dan West. Daniel is survived by his mom, numerous uncles, aunts, and cousins, and many friends. Daniel graduated from Los Alamos High School, New Mexico in 2010 and continued his education at the University of New Mexico. He then transferred to Sinclair Community College earning an Associate's Degree in Applied Science in Automation and Control Technology with Robotics. After graduating, he continued his education picking up business and entrepreneurship classes which led him to open up his own business, Dragon's Guildhall Games & More, in 2018. The business was his childhood passion in hobby gaming of tabletop games including collecting cards, role-playing games, miniatures, and board games. A private service will be held by the family. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, February 2, 2025 at 1:00PM at Dragon's Guildhall Games & More, 3899 Indian Ripple Road Suite E (Front Door faces Marydale Drive), Beavercreek, OH 45440. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton and the National Ataxia Foundation in memory of Daniel. Condolences and expressions of sympathy may be made to the family by visiting www.routsong.com



