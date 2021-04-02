WERTZ, Susanne W. "Susie"



Age 91, formerly of Clayton, presently of Washington Twp., passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021. Susie was a 1947



graduate of Fairview High School and Bowling Green State University in 1951. She was a proud member of the Delta Gamma Sorority. She was a longtime member of Shiloh Church. Preceded in death by her husband, Bob, and a granddaughter, Courtney Wertz. Survived by daughter, Janie (Dr. J. Anthony) Quinn of Waverly, PA; sons, Dan (Judy) of Centerville, Charlie of Springboro, Andy (Tina) of Washington Twp.; grandchildren, Trevor and Nathan Wertz, Jennifer



(Wilson) Anhar, Moriah (Atty. William) Peters, Matthew (Queen) Quinn and Erin (Edward) Ware; numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family, and friends. Services will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 6th at Shiloh Church, 5300 Philadelphia Dr. at N. Main St. by Rev. Jay McMillen.



Interment, David Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday, April 5th from 5 to 7 p.m. at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr. at N. Main St. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's



Association in Susie's memory. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

