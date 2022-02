WERNERY, Elizabeth



Elizabeth Hatfield Wernery, age 99, died February 8, 2022. Visitation will be Thursday, February 17, 2022, from 10 A.M. until the time of funeral at noon at Avance Funeral Home, 4976 Winton Road, Fairfield, Ohio 45014. Condolences can be sent to www.avancefuneralhome. com.