

WELSH, Neil C.





Neil C. Welsh of West Chester, Ohio, passed away at the age of 81 on Sunday, June 6th, at Vitas Hospice in Naples, Florida. This brought an end to dementia and pain. Neil was born in 1939 to Edgar and Loraine Welsh of Hamilton, Ohio. Hegraduated from Fairfield High School in 1957 and then served our County in the United States Army. He was a 32 deg Free Mason local lodge Hugh L Bates 0686, a Shriner and a lifelong member of Landmark Church. Neil served his family through his work at Champion Paper Co. and General Motors Fisher Body. He and his brother Dean's entrepreneurial spirit led to the construction of Skyview Acres Mobile Home Park in the early 1970's. His most prized accomplishment, however, was having lived a life for Christ through his love for family and others. Neil rarely knew a stranger and would lend his time and belongings without hesitation. He mentored many throughout his life. Although those around him will miss Neil, his spirit is forever alive within many of us. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Sonja (Short) Welsh; 2 daughters, Dawn (Dave) Waldroff, Noelle (Okey III) Buell; seven grandchildren, Josh (Brittany) Waldroff, Jeremy Waldroff, Jacob (Megan) Waldroff, Jenna (Derek) Angne, Kyle (Allison) Burnett, Tony Burnett, Okey IV (Chelsie) Buell; and 12 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his infant daughter; parents; brother Dean and granddaughter Yorishia Buell. The family would like to thank Dr. Chad Dunkle for 40 years of remarkable care and also the VA care facilities in Florida and Ohio. Donations can be made to Vitas Hospice, 900 Imperial Golf Course Blvd., Naples, FL 34110. Please join the family for acelebration of life service which will take place at LandmarkMemorial Gardens on Sunday, September 12th, 2021.