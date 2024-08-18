Wells, Patterson Lee



It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Patterson Lee Wells on August 10, 2024. She was born on December 15, 1959, to the late Ruth Patterson Wall Alves and Stanley Powell Alves. She is survived by her beloved husband Randy E. Wells, her daughters Ashley Grutza (Dustin) and Jillian Estridge (Andy); grandsons Mickey Wells Grutza and Sonny Alves Estridge; sister Pamela S. Holt (Donald Hamm); and many beloved nieces, nephews, and dear friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ruth Patterson Wall Alves and Stanley Powell Alves. Patterson was born in Lexington, Kentucky, where she resided until she was 10 years old, later moving to Oxford, Ohio. While searching for a new home in the Oxford area, Patterson and her family made the Hueston Woods lodge a temporary home, giving the lodge a special place in Patterson's heart. In 1983, she married the love of her life, Randy Wells. Together, they raised two daughters and enjoyed traveling, antiquing, kayaking, and their beloved dogs. A dedicated mother, Patterson always went above and beyond to provide a beautiful life for her family. Although Patterson's sister, Pamela, did not live close, they always made special trips to see each other. During visits, they enjoyed antiquing and sharing ideas on home decor, as they both have beautifully curated homes. In 2023, Patterson was blessed with two grandsons, Sonny and Mickey, and she took on her favorite role in life, being called "Grammy." Born just 5 weeks apart, the boys have been the light of Patterson's life for the past year and a half. She was also looking forward to the arrival of her granddaughter, Birdie Patterson, this Winter. Patterson was an administrative assistant at Miami University, where she was happily employed for 15 years. She was a truly valued presence, a second mother to many, and a friend to all. The Athletic Department served as a second family to Pat, as shown by the outpouring of love received from close co-workers. Patterson is remembered by her family and friends as a strong, loyal, and no nonsense friend who had a beautiful smile and a heart of gold. In the face of illness, Patterson managed to keep her family laughing, to keep them positive, and to remain commendably brave. She will be deeply missed. A celebration of Patterson's life will be held at Hueston Woods Lodge on the back lawn on Friday, August 23, 2024. The family will receive friends from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., with remarks at 6:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers please perform a random act of kindness and make the world a brighter place, as Pat did. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com