WELLS, Marsh

WELLS, Marsh "Scotty"

Marsh "Scotty" Wells, 84 of Medway, passed away August 16, 2021. A gathering of family and friends will be held Saturday, August 28, 2021, from 1-3 pm, with a memorial service starting at 3:00 pm at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be made at


Funeral Home Information

Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home

507 West Jefferson Street

New Carlisle, OH

45344

