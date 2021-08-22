WELLS, Marsh "Scotty"
Marsh "Scotty" Wells, 84 of Medway, passed away August 16, 2021. A gathering of family and friends will be held Saturday, August 28, 2021, from 1-3 pm, with a memorial service starting at 3:00 pm at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be made at
