WELLS, Jr., Harry L.

Age 84 of West Carrollton, passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022. Harry was born in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Harry L., Sr. and Charlotte Anna (Hatton) Wells. Harry was in the U.S. Army Reserves for 6 years and retired from General Motors. Harry was preceded in death by his parents, wife Joanne Wells, and brother-in-law Jim Merritt. Surviving is his sister Judy A.

Merritt, niece and nephew Debra and husband Greg Huber, Chris and wife Kim Merritt, 5 great-nieces and nephews,

special friends and neighbors Ronnie Myers, Tammy and Bob Manor, Diana and Hank Pryor, Beverly Reck and Eric Mundy. Funeral services will be Friday, March 25, 2022, at 12 noon at Sanner Funeral Home, 800 So. Alex Rd., West Carrollton, OH 45449. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of service at 12 noon. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery West Carrollton. Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio

Hospice of Dayton or American Cancer Society.

Funeral Home Information

Sanner Funeral Home Inc

800 S Alex Rd

West Carrollton, OH

45449

