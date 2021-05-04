WELLS, Georgia

X

Age 91, of Middletown, passed away Saturday morning, May 1, 2021, at her residence. She was born August 27, 1929, in Wayland, Kentucky, the daughter of Hersel V. and Edna (Hall) Hale. Georgia was preceded in death by her parents; first

husband, Manuel Fitzpatrick; and son, Thomas Fitzpatrick. She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Glenn Edward Wells; three daughters, Joyce Fitzpatrick, Sally (husband, Rick) Reckart and Carolyn

Fitzpatrick; nine grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Geraldine Fitzpatrick; and three brothers, Deward, Thomas and Paul Hale. Funeral

services will be at 1:00 pm, Wednesday at the Breitenbach

Anderson Funeral Home with Pastor Kenneth Murphy officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00 am– 1:00 pm, Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Woodside Cemetery. Please visit breitenbach-anderson.com to share a memory or condolence.

