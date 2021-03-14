WELLS, Donna



September 9, 1950 - March 10, 2021



Lebanon, Warren County, Ohio | Age 70



On Wednesday, March 10, 2021, Donna Carol (Netherly) Wells, loving mother of Roger (Leeann) Collins and Steven (Amanda) Collins, and grandmother of Savanna Collins, Maria Collins, Jayce Collins, and Hunter Collins, died peacefully under the care of Hospice of Cincinnati, Cincinnati, Ohio.



She is survived by her sons - Roger Collins and Steven Collins; by her sisters - Virginia Hayes, Helen Mathis, Edna Kline and Gladys Johnson; and by her brothers - Bobby Netherly and Noah Netherly.



Donna had a magnetic personality and was loved by all that knew her. She loved being outside, in the sunshine, taking care of her yard and flower beds, and she loved feeding the squirrels that would sit on her carport and wait for the nuts she fed them each day.



There will be no public visitation or service. A private function will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family



requests that you consider memorial contributions to: Hospice of Cincinnati, 4360 Cooper Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45242; or please "Give Life" and donate at your local Hoxworth Blood Center.

