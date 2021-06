WELLMEIER, Linda



Linda Wellmeier, a 1968 Beavercreek HS graduate, passed away February 5, 2021, after a 7-year medical battle. She is



survived by her 3 sisters and their families including 3 generations of nieces and nephews, 4 aunts, 1 uncle and many



cousins. An open memorial service will take place, June 12, at 2pm, Clearcreek Chapel, 2738 Pennyroyal Rd., Miamisburg.